Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSFY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.15) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €41.00 ($44.09) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UBSFY opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

