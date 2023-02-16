Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Udemy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 635,688 shares of company stock worth $7,209,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Udemy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Udemy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.