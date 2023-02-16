Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

In other news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $88,550.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,696.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,688 shares of company stock worth $7,209,599. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Udemy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Udemy by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after acquiring an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

