Uni-Select (UNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Uni-Select to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

UNS stock opened at C$41.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.11.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNS. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.