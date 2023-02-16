Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($50.34).

Several research firms have weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($53.41) to GBX 4,600 ($55.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,800 ($46.13) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($62.15) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,267.50 ($51.80) on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company has a market cap of £108.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,188.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,048.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

