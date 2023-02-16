Unilever PLC to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo anticipates that the company will earn $3.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Unilever’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

UL stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

