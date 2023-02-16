United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.59. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 5,055,717 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at $632,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

