Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.
Univar Solutions stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 759,390 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,223 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
