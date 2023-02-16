Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

