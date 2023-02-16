Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 539,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 441,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.