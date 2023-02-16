Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPLD opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.79. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

