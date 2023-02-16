Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Upland Software Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of UPLD opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.79. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $20.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.