USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.