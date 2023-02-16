Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.48

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.48 and traded as low as $67.44. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 5,509,742 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,880 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50,649.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,941,000 after buying an additional 3,198,515 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 807.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,439,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,596 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,979,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 142.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,398,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,997,259 shares during the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

