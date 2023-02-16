V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

