Vapotherm (VAPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vapotherm

In other news, CEO Joseph Army bought 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,607.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Landry bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 303,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,397.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Army acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,607.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,407,326 shares of company stock worth $1,329,558. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

About Vapotherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 46.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.