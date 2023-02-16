Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also

