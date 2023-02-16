Vericel (VCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vericel Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCEL opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.
Insider Transactions at Vericel
In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
