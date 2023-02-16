Vericel (VCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1,737.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,583,000 after acquiring an additional 92,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Stories

