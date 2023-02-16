Viad Corp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viad in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Viad Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Viad

Shares of VVI stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.83 million, a P/E ratio of 216.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Further Reading

