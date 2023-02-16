Viad Corp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viad in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
