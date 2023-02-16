Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. Vicor has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Vicor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vicor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.