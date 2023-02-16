Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

