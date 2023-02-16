Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Position Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,646,185 shares of company stock valued at $44,846,469. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

