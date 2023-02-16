Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.67).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 183 ($2.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 494.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.62. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.50 ($2.57).

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.17), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,656.41).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

