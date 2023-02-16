Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 220 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.67).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.49) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 183 ($2.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 494.59. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.50 ($2.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.17), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,656.41).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

