Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.73

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 297311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
