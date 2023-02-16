Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.73

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 297311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vista Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

