Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.60. 648,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,013,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
Vitesse Energy Stock Performance
Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
