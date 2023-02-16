Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares trading hands.

Volt Information Sciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

