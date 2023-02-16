Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $307.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $319.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.24.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

