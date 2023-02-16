Wedbush Comments on REGENXBIO Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in REGENXBIO by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

