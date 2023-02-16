Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.70

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.23. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 163,701 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. Colliers Securities cut their target price on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $503.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.