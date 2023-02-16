Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.70

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.23. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 163,701 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. Colliers Securities cut their target price on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $503.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

About Whitestone REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

