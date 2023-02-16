WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 2.7 %

WideOpenWest stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

