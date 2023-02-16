WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WideOpenWest Trading Up 2.7 %
WideOpenWest stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Articles
