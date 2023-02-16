William Blair Comments on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.