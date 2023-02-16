Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $297.66

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.66 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.10). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 326 ($3.96), with a volume of 1,826 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £282.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.66.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

