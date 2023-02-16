WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.49

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.49 and traded as low as $32.01. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 167,744 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

