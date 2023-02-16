Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 2,421 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,037. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

