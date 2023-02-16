World Fuel Services (INT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of INT stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.
