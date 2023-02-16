World Fuel Services (INT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading

