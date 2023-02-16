Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

