XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

