Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.08

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.08 and traded as high as $31.16. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 5,609 shares.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

