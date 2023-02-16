YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $57.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

YETI opened at $44.12 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in YETI by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in YETI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

