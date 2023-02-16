YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in YETI by 71.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Stock Up 2.3 %

About YETI

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

