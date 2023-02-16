YETI (YETI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

