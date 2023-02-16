Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.36% of Yext worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

