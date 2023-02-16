Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.36% of Yext worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

