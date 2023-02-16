Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Up 3%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.24.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

