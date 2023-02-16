Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 23,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 37,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Yoshitsu Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.