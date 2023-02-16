Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Stock Performance

Youdao stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.21. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.