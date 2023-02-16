Yunhong CTI (CTIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.