Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 153,426 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,426 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

