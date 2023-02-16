ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Shares Up 13%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) shot up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.80. 7,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIVO Bioscience were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

