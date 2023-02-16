Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Gap Up to $163.14

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.14, but opened at $173.44. Zoetis shares last traded at $175.13, with a volume of 709,285 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

