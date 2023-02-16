Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.04.
Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $144.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
